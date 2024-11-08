Nitin Chauhaan, Crime Patrol And Splitsvilla Actor, Dies At 35, Co-Star's Post Hints At Suicide

Nitin Chauhaan Death: The famous TV actor known for winning the reality show Dadagiri 2 passed away at 35 on Thursday in Mumbai. The shocking news has been confirmed by his co-stars from Tera Yaar Hoon Main on social media, leaving the entire industry and his fans in shock and mourning. While details of his passing remain unknown, tribute messages hint at a tragic suicide.

Splitsvilla 5 actor Nitin Chauhaan passed away

Nitin Chauhaan, an actor known for his roles in Crime Patrol, MTV Splitsvilla 5, Dadagiri 2, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, suddenly passed away on November 7 at the age of 35. Originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, he had moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting career. His most recent appearance was in 2022 on SAB TV’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main.

News of his death surfaced when his co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh shared tributes on social media. Nitin’s father has reportedly travelled to Mumbai to retrieve his son's remains. While the cause of his death remains undisclosed, social media posts imply it may have been a suicide.

Co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Vibhuti Thakur paid tribute

The news of Chauhaan’s passing was confirmed by his co-stars, Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh. Reports suggest that he may have died by suicide, with former co-star Vibhuti Thakur also expressing her shock at his sudden death. Sudeep Sahir paid tribute on his Instagram story, writing, "Rest in peace, buddy."

Instagram story Screengrab

Instagram story Screengrab