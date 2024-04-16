Advertisement

Megha Sharma has opened up on quitting the ongoing show Pandya Store, citing lack of screen time and lines as the reasons behind her decision. The television actress, who has been part of TV shows like Baal Krishna and Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, played the role of Chhabili in Pandya Store. She quit the show after coming onboard as a recurring character last year. She said that the repetitive nature of the character she played was one of the reasons she wasn't keen on continuing being part of the show.

File photo of Megha Sharma | Image: Megha Sharma/Instagram

Felt like I was hitting a dead-end, says Megha Sharma

About her decision to quit the show and the reason behind the same, Meghna told IANS. "I was part of the show for about 9-10 months, and I really enjoyed my role for the first four months. But then things started repeating, and my character wasn't growing. I wasn't getting much screen time, so I felt like I was hitting a dead-end. I needed to put a stop to it."

File photo of Megha Sharma | Image: Megha Sharma/Instagram

She added, "So I quit the show because my character wasn't developing and I hardly had any screen time or lines. I thought about it a lot, but when I realised that I wasn't getting much opportunity to shine, I had to make the decision to leave (the show)," she added.

Looking forward to what's in store for me: Meghna

After parting ways with Pandya Store, Meghna is looking forward to what's in store for her in showbiz. "I decided to leave to pursue other opportunities," she said, adding, "Now I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me as I explore other projects."

Pandya Store stars Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel as the second-generation leads, along with Kruttika Desai.

