Surabhi Das and Sahil Uppal will be quitting Pandya Store. For the unversed, the duo play Chiku and Isha respectively on the show. The actress recently addressed her decision also giving a detailed rationale behind the same.

Surabhi Das and Sahil Uppal to Quit Pandya Store



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surabhi Das opened up on why she has decided to quit Pandya Store. Despite the show's successful run and her character receiving the audience's love, Surabhi revealed how she had been misled with regards to how meaty her role of Isha would be in the show.

She said, "Well when I was approached for the show, I was told that Pandya Store is a show where all the cast members are given equal importance and everyone is important for the track progression. I was told that I was the parallel lead in the show. However, it didn't turn out that way. There were episodes where I was seen for merely a scene and in some episodes, I wasn't even there. Honestly, I don't wish to be into a project where I'm not adding any value to it and thus I finally decided to quit the show."

Surabhi Das had addressed her concern with the makers



As a matter of fact, Surabhi had taken her concern up with the production. She however, ende dup being misled yet again as they asked her to wait a while before they changed her track in the show - something which has failed to materialise. Surabhi also revealed how now, she is looking for projects like her former Nima Denzongpa, which give her more scope to display her acting chops.

She said, "I had addressed my concerns to the makers back in December. I was asked to give them some time and wait until January. The entire January passed by and no improvement was made as per my expectations. I was further asked to wait until February and I did but couldn't see any results and thus, I decided to quit the show. And I'm glad that the makers also understood my concern that after playing a titular role in a show like Nima Denzongpa, I wouldn't want to settle for less."