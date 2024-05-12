Advertisement

Krishna Mukherjee created a stir after she accused the producers of Shub Shagun of not clearing her dues which is around Rs 40 lakh. Soon after, her industry friend Aly Goni came out in support and slammed the producers for withholding her money. Now, Pankhuri Awasthy has extended support to the actress and said that it is quite common in the television industry.

No one gets their payments immediately: Pankhuri Awasthy

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pankhuri got candid about Krishna's accusation and said that non-payment of dues is not acceptable. Explaining the payment culture of the TV industry, the actress said a lot of production houses do that once the show goes off air. They delay payments and don't even pay for extra hours. "It has happened to all of us and it is not a great thing to see. It has happened with me as well where my payment has got stuck. I have a friend whose payment has been stuck for years," she continued.

(A file photo of Krishna | Image: Instagram)

She added that they usually get paid after two to three months and no one gets paid immediately. However, this is not the case in the film industry as actors are paid in advance. "Such things happen in Television and you accept that rule. That’s why it gives the producers the leeway to delay the payments. If she (Krishna) is saying that they have not given her the payments then I’m sure that would have been the case. It is very common in TV, you have to fight your way to get your money and it is the sad reality," Pankhuri concluded.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Krishna | Image: Instagram)

We have a norm to shoot 12 hours a day: Pankhuri Awasthy

In the same interview, Pankhuri opened up about TV's long working hours. She revealed that they have a norm to shoot 12 hours a day and it is the same in movies too. However, films are finite and actors have 45 days schedule. In the TV industry, there is no end to it.