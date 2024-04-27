Advertisement

Parth Samthaan, who rose to fame for his role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently opened up about how he deals with his wedding rumours. He further spoke at length about how an actor or a public figure has certain responsibilities due to which he never misguides anyone with his misleading statements. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Parth revealed that he takes all the rumours surrounding his personal lives very lightly.

Parth Samthaan weighs in on his wedding rumours

During the interview, Parth Samthaan revealed how he deals with the rumours about his love life as there have been many in the past. He said, "It’s part of life, and I understand that people are watching us; they are more inclined towards knowing our personal lives than your work."

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actor said that he prefers to keep his personal life to himself. He said, "So I would want to give away the information that I feel I’m comfortable around. Not everything! Because I feel it is my personal life." Parth went on to say that as a public figure, he must talk appropriately because many people look up to him for inspiration. As a result, he does not believe in misleading them with arbitrary statements. Clearly, it expressed the actor's true aspirations. The actor's recent revelations about his love life have piqued the interest of his fans.

Parth Samthaan has kept his personal life under wraps

Parth Samthaan hasn't opened up about his relationships ever since he stepped in the showbiz. However, he was rumoured to be dating Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan co-star Niti Taylor and Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes. Furthermore, he was reportedly dating Disha Patani but the duo broke up.