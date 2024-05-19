Advertisement

Gurucharan Singh shocked his fans with a sudden disappearance from his home on April 22. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, returned home 24 days after he was reported missing. The police have now detailed his whereabouts.

Gurucharan Singh was on a spiritual journey for THIS reason

Gurucharan Singh left his Delhi home after meeting his parents on April 22. The actor was supposed to be back in Mumbai, but failed to reach which cautioned his father, who filed a missing person complaint promptly. Upon his return, the 50-year-old stated that he took time off to go off on a spiritual journey.

#WATCH | On actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi returning home on 17 May, DCP South West Rohit Meena says, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi had been missing from April 22. Yesterday, Gurucharan Singh came back home. It was… pic.twitter.com/QNfwjZ2gRD — ANI (@ANI)

A day after his return, DCP South West Delhi, Rohit Meena gave an update on his whereabouts. He told ANI, "'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi had been missing from April 22. Yesterday, Gurucharan Singh came back home. It was revealed that he was facing trouble in his personal and professional life and therefore had gone on a spiritual journey...He later realised that he should return home...We recorded his judicial statement yesterday.”

What does Gurucharan’s father have to say about his missing?

After the actor returned back to his residence, Gurucharan Singh’s father spoke to Pinkvilla about his absence. He shared that the actor had come back 2 days back. He also assured the fans of the actor that he was well.

A screengrab of ANI post | Image: X

Gurucharan’s father - Hargit Singh told the publication, “Tabiyat theek hai abhi. Pradesh me hi ghoom rahe the vo. Agwaah nahi kiya tha unko. )His health is fine now, he was roaming in the state only. Guru wasn't kidnapped).” As per PTI, according to a police officer, Singh had gone on a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab.