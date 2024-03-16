Advertisement

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to welcome their first child together. Recently, the couple hosted a baby shower ceremony in Mumbai, several photos and videos from which are doing the rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot on July 16, 2021.

The couple announced their first pregnancy in May this year.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress is currently in her third trimester.

The 'DisHul' baby shower

For the baby shower, Disha wore a lavender off-shouldered ruched dress. Rahul, on the other hand, styled a white-hued printed shirt with matching pants. The venue was decorated with pink, blue, and golden balloons. A board with "The DisHul Baby Shower" was placed at the entrance

In one of the videos, the parents-to-be were seen dancing together. The video captured Disha swiftly cradling her full-grown baby bump while swaying to the music.

One of the photos offered a glimpse of a two-tier teddy-themed cake that the couple cut at the baby shower. The cake featured white frosting with hints of pink and blue-hued balloons atop the upper tier. The cake also featured two teddy bears along with some hearts with the words 'Dishul Baby' written on the bottom tier.

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya announce pregnancy

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their first pregnancy on May 19. The couple took to social media and shared a picture in which they were seen holding a black slate that read 'Mummy Daddy.' They also shared a picture and video of Disha's ultrasound, giving fans a glimpse of their unborn baby. The actress expressed her excitement by addressing the couple as "Mummy Daddy to be" and shared the news with their fans on social media.

