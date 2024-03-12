Advertisement

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been dating Udaariyan co-star Ankit Gupta for more than a year now. While the actors have never accepted their relationship publicly, their public holidays, social media banter and hangouts have fueled the rumours of their romance. As per some media portals, the actors were all set to tie the knot later this year. However, Priyanka has now issued a clarification on the same.

April Fool’s Jaldi Aa Gaya: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary On Wedding Rumours

For the past few days, media reports have claimed that Priyanka Chahar will tie the knot with her longtime rumoured boyfriend Ankit Gupta. However, the actors had not reacted to the news as yet. On March 12, Priyanka took to Instagram stories to quash all such reports.

A screengrab of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's post | Image: Priyanka/Instagram

Sharing a cryptic note, the Udaariyan fame wrote on Instagram, “It's March!!! But lagta hai kuch media portals ka April's Fool jaldi aagaya.” While the actress did not explicitly mention what she was referring to, social media users have assumed that the actress is talking about the reports of marriage.

When Ankit Gupta shut down the engagement rumours with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

During an interview with TellyChakkar in December, Ankit Gupta clarified that he is not engaged. He also showed his hand and said that there was no ring. The actor further shared that they are just "very good friends" and the actress is the happiest when she meets him. "Priyanka is the happiest when I am around her." He stated that it has been three years they are clarifying that they are just friends.

The engagement rumours began in June this year when Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to social media and shared a photo wherein she is seen flaunting a diamond ring. The caption read, "It’s a Yes! A million times yes for this dreamy diamond ring."