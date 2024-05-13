Advertisement

Pandya Store, starring Rohit Chandel and Priyanshi Yadav, enjoys a strong social media following and frequently ranks among the top 5 TRP lists. It also underwent a 5-year hiatus recently, which greatly delighted its devoted followers for the next chapter. But when Pandya Store fans learned that Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe's TV series Maati se Bandhi Door would be showing during Pandya Store's time slot, rumours of the series shifting to another time slot surfaced online. However, the news that the show is cancelling has now been confirmed.

Pandya Store to bid goodbye to fans

Pandya Store is scheduled to end later this month, according to a report on Pinkvilla. The report above has been verified by Rohit Chandel, who played the role of Dhawal Makwana, in the show. When asked if the rumours of the series shutting down are true, the actor replied, “Yes, sadly.”

Additionally, another cast member, Shabaaz Abdullah Badi, told Filmibeat that everyone was taken aback to learn that the program was cancelled because it had recently taken a leap of five years and the cast and crew were looking forward to the next chapter. They recently learned, though, that the show will no longer be broadcast later this month. Shabaaz added that he is, to put it mildly, upset because no one in the cast was prepared for the news. He further said that Pandya Store's closure was due to IPL 2024 as its TRP was affected due to the cricket tournament.

More about Pandya Store

Ever since its launch, Pandya Store has dominated the evening TV time. For the past three years, it has been able to maintain a profitable course. A middle-class married couple named Gautam and Dhara, portrayed by Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi, respectively, debuted the daily soap opera. In addition to managing their business, the couple found it difficult to maintain family unity.

Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel joined the show as Dhawal and Natasha after a leap. The show Maati Se Bandhi Dor, starring Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bajwe, will take the place of the show, which airs on StarPlus Monday through Sunday at 7.30 p.m. The final episode will air on May 26, 2024.