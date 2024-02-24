Advertisement

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are busy parenting their firstborn, daughter Navya. Recently, the Vaidya family visited the Mahalakshmi Jagdamba Temple in Koradi, Nagpur, Maharashtra to seek blessings. The singer has shared a video on his social media handle offering a glimpse of their day with the newborn.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar continue the ritual

Taking to Instagram, the singer known for his tracks like Baaton Ko Teri (Unplugged) shared a video in which he can be seen exploring the temple. In the caption, he penned a note sharing that when he was born, her mother along with him came here to seek the blessings. So continuing the ritual, he also took his daughter to seek the blessings of the goddess. In the video, the family can be seen spending quality time with cows in the temple premises. The video also has snippets of them taking blessings of the Devi of Koradi, which is considered one of the Shakti-peeths.

Advertisement

Rahul can be seen wearing a pink T-shirt paired with blue denim, and white sneakers and has wrapped a red chunari around his neck. He is holding his little bundle of joy in his arms. Navya is wearing a green outfit. Disha dons a white floral co-ord set with a matching stole. She kept her makeup minimal and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Advertisement

The video is captioned in Hindi, "Jab mera janam hua tha tab meri mata ji ne mujhe isi Mahalakshmi mata ke charnon me rakhkar aashirwad liya tha... (When I was born, my mother, to seek blessings, had put me at the feet of Mahalakshmi Mata) Waise hi hamari bitiya Navya ko mataji ke pairon me rakhkar Disha aur maine uske liye aashirwad liya...(Similarly, by placing our daughter Navya at the feet of Mataji, Disha and I took blessings for her)... mandir ke hi parisar me ek gaushala ka ye video (this is a video of a cowshed in the temple premises)."

More about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child on September 20, 2023, two years after their wedding.