Updated March 25th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Ravi-Sargun, Surbhi-Karan, Nakuul-Jankee, Rupali Ganguly: Telly Town Celebrities Ring In Holi

From Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, to newlyweds Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, this is how television stars celebrated Holi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
March 25 saw all of India indulge in the festival of colours in their own way. Celebrities across the showbiz sector too partook in these celebrations. On the same note, multiple well known television celebrities have shared glimpses of their Holi festivities complete with photos and heartfelt wishes.

Telly town celebrates Holi


Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta celebrated Holi the old school way. While Ravi opted for a simple white button down, Sargun turned out in a fun yellow tie and dyed mini dress. The caption to their post read, "From us to you Happy holi". Surbhii Jyoti chose to dance her heart out, smeared in colours, glimpses of which she shared to her Instagram handle. The caption to the post read, "Happy Holi Everyone".

Nakuul Mehta rang in the festival in a slightly more simple, homely manner, with wife Jankee Parekh Mehta in tow. The caption to their post read, "Happy holi from Sufi & folks". Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly too spent the day, surrounded by family. Sharing a series of pictures from her celebrations, the caption read, "Ghar ki Holi".

This marked Surbhi Chandnas first Holi after marriage


Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma tied the knot on March 2, after 13 years of courtship. This year's festival of colours marked the newly married couple's first Holi post their nuptials. Sharing pictures from their simple blue-themed celebrations, Surbhi captioned the post, "Pehli Holi Mubarak KS" 

Separately, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain too hosted a Holi get together. In celebration of the same, Ankita shared a reel featuring her and her husband shake a leg together. While Ankita added a splash of colour to her white anarkali with a multi-coloured dupatta, Vicky sported a casual all-white ensemble. Ankita was last seen in film Swantantrya Veer Savarkar, as Yamunabai, opposite Randeep Hooda. 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

