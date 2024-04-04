Advertisement

Reality TV star Ayesha Khan rose to fame after she featured alongside Vishwak Sen in the film Gangs of Godavari. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle to lash out at media for capturing stars inappropriately. Ayesha further expressed her anger and urged the media house to refrain from such activities.

Ayesha Khan slams paprazzi for their behaviour

Ayesha Khan took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note explaining how paparazzi treat actresses. "What are these angles? Where are you Zooming? Consent? What is wrong with some of the media houses? Can’t a woman dress the way she wants without having the fear god known from where anyone would click what angle. Absolutely obnoxious!" Ayesha wrote. "A woman is adjusting her dress before stepping out the car and you want to capture that exact moment and post, a woman is saying don’t capture me from the back. Tadaa! The caption for the next post. “XYZ” says don’t click from behind. Some of our media houses need to learn basic manners," she further added.

Ayesha Khan's post | Image: Instagram

Actresses who have slammed media for their inappropriate behaviour

Mrunal Thakur's recent appearance at an awards show red carpet, saw her wittily deal with questionable requests from the paparazzi. With the paps constantly asking her to give a back pose, Mrunal shut them down in a curt manner. She said, "aapki cameras pahoch hee jayengey" which when translated to English reads, "your cameras will manage."

Not just her, but TV actress Neha Bhasin had also once slammed the shutterbugs for clicking her inappropriate photos in the public. She even urged them to refrain from clicking her photos from the back.

