Updated February 20th, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Rituraj Singh, Anupamaa Actor, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 59

Rituraj Singh, who was well known for his role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, died last night due to cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rituraj
Rituraj | Image:Instagram - riturajksingh
Rituraj Singh, who was well known for his role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, died last night due to cardiac arrest. He was 59. The actor was reportedly dealing with issues related to his pancreas. 

Rituraj Singh passes away

Rituraj Singh was hospitalised for a pancreatic disease when he died of cardiac arrest. Rituraj Singh's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Several fans used their X handles to pay tribute to the actor. 

Rituraj Singh's untimely death has shocked many people in the entertainment industry. Arshad Warsi took to his social media handle to mourn Rituraj's death. He wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…"

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri was also saddened to hear about the news of Rituraj Sngh's tragic passing. He took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? “Kitna baaki tha…” Artists never die. ॐ शान्ति।"

About Rituraj Singh

Rituraj Singh was known for shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, Abhay 3, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend, among others. He also appeared in Rupali Ganguly's hit show, Anupamaa. Rituraj has also appeared in films such as Satyamev Jayate II and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the latter, he plays Varun Dhawan's father. The film also starred Alia Bhatt as the lead. 


 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

