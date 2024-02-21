Advertisement

Rituraj Singh breathed his last on February 20. The veteran actor passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 59. Best known for his roles in television shows like Anupamaa, Laado, Hitler Didi and others, the last rites of the actor are being performed today at his residence.

Nakuul Mehta and other TV actors arrive at the residence of Rituraj Singh

On February 21, a day after the passing of Rituraj Singh, the family conducted the last rites today. Several television actors like Nakuul Mehta, Anup Soni and Hiten Tejwani marked their attendance to pay final respects. Videos from his funeral are now going viral on social media.

In the video, Arshad Warsi could be seen arriving at his residence. The actors donned white outfits and arrived to express their condolence the actor’s loss to his family. The cast of Anupamaa and his other co-actors are also expected to attend the funeral.

Rituraj Singh's family share first note post his death

Rituraj Singh's family shared the first note after the actor's sudden demise. Sharing a happy family photo, Rituraj's family wrote, "Doting father, loving husband, stellar human and an absolute rockstar." They also shared information about Rituraj's final rites and cremation. According to the note, the actor's last rites will be held at Oshiwara Hindu Cemetery, and he will be cremated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 21. Meanwhile, people can come and pay their last respects at 9 am in Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai.

Rituraj Singh's family shares note | Image; X

Rituraj Singh's wife Charu Singh, and their kids Jahaan and Adiraj are currently in the Mumbai city, surrounded by friends and family during these challenging times.

Advertisement

How did Rituraj Singh die?

Rituraj was reportedly admitted to a Mumbai hospital a few days ago due to pancreatic issues. His health deteriorated while undergoing treatment on Monday night, resulting in a cardiac arrest that claimed his life.

Advertisement

Rituraj Singh was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai after being admitted for a stomach infection. However, his health kept deteriorating. Actor Amit Behl told IANS, "Rituraj was admitted in the hospital and was discharged. Last night at 12.30 a.m. he got a cardiac arrest." With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Tehkikaat, Kutumb, Jyoti, Beintehaa, and most recent Anupamaa.