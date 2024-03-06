Advertisement

Rohit Roy made his acting debut with the 1995 TV show Swabhimaan. However, despite earning positive reviews for his performance, the actor had to struggle in the industry due to a series of poor decisions. During this time, he also forayed into movies but failed to leave a mark on his performance. Now, in a recent interview, the actor candidly addressed his downfall in the entertainment industry and admitted that it was due to his "arrogance". He admitted that the success of his debut show Swabhimaan got into his head.

(A file photo of Rohit | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Rohit | Image: Instagram)

I used to be painfully arrogant: Rohit Roy

Speaking to Mirchi Plus, Roy confessed that he used to be "painfully arrogant" and coming from Ahmedabad, a small town, the success of Swabhimaan got into his head. He added, "When I came to this field and the show Swabhimaan became a huge hit. It was an overnight success. If I would have worked hard for this than I would have respected the process. I didn’t have a role to play in its success. It’s just something that I got by chance. I wasn’t a trained actor. It’s success went into my head. I started feeling that whatever I touch it would become gold.”

(A file photo of Rohit | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Rohit | Image: Instagram)

Owing to the overnight success, he became "arrogant and impatient". If somebody was not thinking as fast as him, he would get impatient. But at that time this "unfiltered behaviour" would not work because people were looking at him as a star.

Advertisement

(A file photo of couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of couple | Image: Instagram)

You just copy Amitabh Bachchan: Manasi Joshi told Rohit Roy

He further acknowledged that he missed valuable opportunities for growth by "disregarding constructive criticism from his wife Manasi Joshi". He revealed that his wife Manasi gave him feedback about his acting. "She told me that, 'You don’t know acting. You just copy Amitabh Bachchan.' I told her, ‘You don’t know acting. The whole country is celebrating me.’ But if I would have listened to Manasi my journey of learning acting would have been much quicker.”