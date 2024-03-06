×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Rohit Roy Claims Indian TV Is Going Through A Tough Phase, Needs Revival

Rohit Roy, who calls himself a product of television, said in an interview that TV is going through a tough time and needs major revival.

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy | Image:Rohit Roy/Instagram
Rohit Roy has worked in television, films, and now OTT platforms over the course of his three-decade career. Rohit, who recently appeared in Karmma Calling, has spoken out about the need for Indian television, which is dominated by saas-babu soaps, to reinvent itself. He believes that in an age when TV faces stiff competition from not only films, but also streaming platforms, the small screen must reconsider its content.

File photo of Rohit Roy | Image: X

 

Rohit Roy says Indian TV must relook its content

Rohit Roy, who himself is a product of television, told Mirchi Plus in an interview that TV is going through a tough time and needs major revival. Rohit said, “There was a time when TV would compete with films and let me tell you that the competition was tough. TV was being loved for its content and there came a time when people thought films would cease to be relevant. Take for instance a show like Swabhimaan. The TRP of the show was higher than the Sunday Hindi film on Doordarshan as people loved the idea of consuming great content sitting in the comfort of their homes.”

File photo of Rohit Roy | Image: X

 

Rohit Roy has appeared in shows such as Bhabhi, Waaris, and Hitler Didi, among others. He has also featured in movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, and more.

OTT has impacted both film and television industries - Rohit Roy

During the same interview, Rohit stressed that despite the popularity of movies, TV shows continued to enjoy its loyal audience and the platform thrived. However, with the introduction of OTT, both films and TV industry has been impacted. He said, "Film aur TV wale dono hil gaye. In fact, TV wale toh pure kho gaye (Because of OTT, both the film and television industries were shaken. In fact, television is somewhat lost today),” he said, adding, “Television, at the moment, doesn’t know what to do."

According to the actor, the current generation, which has only seen him in films, may be unaware of his work for television. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

