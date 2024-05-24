Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik has been treating her followers with photos and videos from her Bhutan getaway with her husband Abhinav Shukla. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the actress' X account has been hacked. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and asked them to report the account as "hacked".

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla urge fans not to reply to hacker

Earlier this morning, Rubina took to her Instagram handle and shared a screengrab of the sign-in window of the X, which shows an error. The text of the post reads, "Confirm your username. Verify your identity by entering the username associated with your X account." Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, "My X (Twitter) account has been HACKED! Please do not engage and please “Report IT AS HACKED".

Her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla took to his X handle to inform Rubina's fans about her account being hacked. He shared that they have been trying to regain access but are unable to. "@RubiDilaik this is to inform all that Rubina Dilaik’s X account has been hacked! Please do not reply, engage or react to hacker! @X @XCorpIndia trying to regain access but glitch from your end! Please address the issue asap!" read the post.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Inside Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik's Bhutan vacation

For the past few days, the couple has been treating their fans by posting scenic pictures from their Bhutan album. There they visited temples, did trekking and explored more picturesque locations. On Thursday, she shared a video enjoying the scenic view and captioned it as "Deewana bnaa lijiye". Check out below:

Meanwhile, Rubina and Abinav welcomed twin daughters last year on November 27. They named their daughters Jeeva and Edhaa.