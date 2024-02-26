Rubina Dilaik To Quit TV After Birth Of Twins? Shakti Actress Reacts

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik recently embraced motherhood. The actress welcomed twin daughters Jeeva and Edha in November 2023. The new mother has now opened up about managing a career along with raising two toddlers. She shed light on whether she has plans to quit television.

I will never leave television: Rubina Dilaik



In conversation with YouTuber Faisal Shaikh on his blog, Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik opened up about how she will continue to work in television. The actress called the medium her “bread and butter” and said, “Mere career ki shuraat hai. Main to television kabhi chhod hi nahi sakti hun (It’s the beginning of my career. I can never leave television).”

Rubina also began to host a YouTube show chronicling her journey through pregnancy and now post-partum. Elaborating on whether she will venture from television to YouTube, the actress said, “Mere liye sab baraabar hai. Mere liye madhyam zaroori hai. Aur wo koi bhi madhyam ho sakta hai. Madhyam YouTube bhi ho sakta hai, podcast bhi ho sakta hai. Jaha main jaungi apna acha karungi (For me everything is equal. For me the platform is important and that can be any platform. It can be YouTube or this podcast. I’ll give my best wherever I go).”

Rubina Dilaik says she uses her YouTube channel as a video diary

In the same conversation, Rubina Dilaik further elaborated on her journey on YouTube. She said that her channel is quite old and she has been using it for a while. She further stated that she would ask her daughters to refer to the channel when they enquire about her life.

Rubina stated, “My YouTube channel is my way of putting my memories in a video diary, as simple as that. In the future, when my daughters will inquire about my inspiration, my travels, and my friends, I'll just tell them, 'Go to my YouTube channel and you will find everything'.” Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik welcomed twin daughters in November 2023. The couple tied the knot in June 2018.