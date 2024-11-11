sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | India-US Ties | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 09:51 IST, November 11th 2024

Rupali Family Controversy: Stepdaughter Claims She Felt 'Unsafe' Around Actress, Calls Her A 'Bully'

Rupali Ganguly Family Controversy: The Anupamaa actress's stepdaughter posted an emotional video blaming her father and Rupali on her social media account.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaugher shares emotional video
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaugher shares emotional video | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:51 IST, November 11th 2024