Rupali Ganguly Hits Back At Stepdaughter, Files ₹50 Crore Defamation Case For 'Maligning' Her Image
Rupali Ganguly has sent a defamation notice to her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore for 'maligning' her character and personal life. The legal notice was in response to Esha's 'false and damaging statements' and the step was taken to protect her reputation.
07:38 IST, November 12th 2024