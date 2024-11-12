sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | India Economic Summit | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 07:38 IST, November 12th 2024

Rupali Ganguly Hits Back At Stepdaughter, Files ₹50 Crore Defamation Case For 'Maligning' Her Image

Rupali Ganguly has sent a defamation notice to her stepdaughter, Esha Verma, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore for 'maligning' her character and personal life. The legal notice was in response to Esha's 'false and damaging statements' and the step was taken to protect her reputation.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma
File photo of Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:38 IST, November 12th 2024