Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is the talk of the town ever since its first episode debuted on Star Plus. Since its premiere in 2020, the show has topped the TRP charts. The jodi of Gaurav and Rupali in the show was adored by viewers, on-screen and off-screen. The duo often used to share behind-the-scenes tidbits with their fans on social media. However, the fans have now noticed that the two haven't shared any posts together in a few months, sparking speculations of a rift. Rumours also suggested Gaurav’s potential exit from the show. Producer Rajan Shahi addressed the concern in a recent interview.

Rajan Shahi reacts to Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna cold war rumours

In a conversation with Telly Talk, Rajan vehemently denied the rumour of Gaurav leaving the show but didn’t provide any clarity on the cold war reports. According to him, the management doesn't get involved in conflicts of any kind—cold, hot, lukewarm, or otherwise—between the actors unless it doesn’t affect the filming of his show.

Rajan claimed that he stays out of the personal lives of the actors. However, he will respond if the problems among the cast interfere with the show's filming. He went on to say that at DKP, the actors are instructed to resolve conflicts amongst themselves first. The producer added that the actors treat each other well one minute, argue the next, and then reconcile. So, as a producer, he must not intervene.

Anupamaa’s current track

The plot of Anupamaa moved to the United States following the breakup of everyone's favourite jodi, Anupama and Anuj, dubbed as MaAn by fans. As of now, Anuj and Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) are engaged, however, Aadya strongly disagrees with Anupama and wants Anuj to wed Shruti. In the meantime, Anupamaa is trying to save Yashdeep's business while becoming completely absorbed in a cooking competition. Anuj asks Anupama to stay with them amid everything so that she can help Aadya with her panic attacks.

Even though the plot is receiving mixed reviews, Anupamaa continues to receive high total viewership. Amidst all of this, there have been rumors that Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show's leads, are having problems.