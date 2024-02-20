English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Rupali Ganguly Mourns Sudden Demise Of Anupamaa Co-Star Rituraj Singh: Thank You For Being...

Rituraj Singh died of cardiac arrest at the age of 59. Soon after the news of his death surfaced online, his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly offered condolence.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly | Image:Instagram
Rituraj Singh died of cardiac arrest at the age of 59. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for some pancreas related issues. Soon after the news of his death surfaced online, his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to offer her condolences.

Rupali Ganguly remembers Rituraj Singh

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to mourn the loss of her Anupamaa co-star Rituraj Singh. She wrote, "Dear Rituraj Sir, It was an honour to share screen space with you … like an enthusiastic student getting to learn her favorite subject from a teacher who has taught many others , I was overjoyed … You said you had seen my work and yet I wanted to prove to you that I could earn my place in the frame standing next to one of the legends of television whom I had watched growing up … your all knowing smile after our scenes and your words of encouragement was like a report card to me … I was thrilled by your kind words … but there was so much more to learn Sir …."

Talking about Rituraj Singh, Rupali further wrote, "These pictures I had taken of you when you wore the chef cap … I was tardy in sending it to you … never thought these would be put up here as a remembrance….Your life stories ,quirky sense of humour, immense knowledge about world cinema and your talent shall always be remembered. Thank you for being Yashpal Sir to my Anupamaa ..Thank you for the words that left an indelible mark… Rupali. May you find peace. Om Shanti."

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

