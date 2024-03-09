×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Rupali Ganguly Reveals Anupamaa Producer Is Her Inspiration For The Role

Popular TV show Anupamaa has been running for 4 years now. It stars Rupali Ganguly as a single woman running a household and business successfully.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly | Image:IANS
  • 2 min read
Rupali Ganguly said that she feels blessed to portray Anupamaa in the family drama Anupamaa, which has encouraged women across all ages, and is all about women's empowerment.

The actress said, "I am blessed to have been playing a character that has impacted women's power and highlighted the strength of women, and I feel so blessed. This role is more than a dream role to me, and I am fortunate that Rajan Shahi (producer) gave me this chance and opportunity."

File photo of Rupali Ganguly | Image: IMDb

Rupali reveals Anupamaa producer Deepa Shahi is her inspiration

Rupali called producer Deepa Shahi, her inspiration. "Anupamaa takes a lot from her and her personal experiences. No matter what happens, we have to move forward and start from a new point. I think the quality of being completely resilient is like a phoenix every time," said Rupali, who is also known for her work in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

A still from Anupamaa | Image: IMDb

Rupali praises Rajan, calls him her guide and mentor

Rajan and Deepa Shahi are joint producers of Anupamaa. About Rajan, Rupali said, "I wouldn't dare call him my friend. He's the maker of Anupamaa. So for me, whatever I am today, he's behind it. There must be so many better actors than me who are just waiting for that one chance, that one opportunity to show off their talent. But if he hadn't given me a chance, I would have never been able to show my talent. Rajan has always encouraged me as an actor, has always been the driving force behind the entire unit, and has always been proud of my achievements," she said.

"I can never own Anupamaa because it belongs to Rajan. I feel blessed to be playing Anupamaa," Rupali added.

(With IANS inputs)

Published March 9th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

