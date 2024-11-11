Published 13:51 IST, November 11th 2024
Rupali Ganguly's On-screen Brother Mehul Nisar Stands By Actress Amid Controversy With Stepdaughter
Rupali Ganguly is currently under the spotlight after her stepdaughter Esha Verma called her a "bully" and said that she felt unsafe around the actress.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rupali Ganguly with Mehul Nisar. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:51 IST, November 11th 2024