sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |

Published 13:51 IST, November 11th 2024

Rupali Ganguly's On-screen Brother Mehul Nisar Stands By Actress Amid Controversy With Stepdaughter

Rupali Ganguly is currently under the spotlight after her stepdaughter Esha Verma called her a "bully" and said that she felt unsafe around the actress.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rupali Ganguly with Mehul Nisar.
Rupali Ganguly with Mehul Nisar. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:51 IST, November 11th 2024