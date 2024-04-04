×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

Rupali Ganguly Says Anupamaa Is A Tribute To Gujaratis: I Feel Immensely Proud...

Daily soap Anupamaa first started airing on television back in July of 2020. It is widely considered to be one of the most successful titles of recent times.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anupamaa
Anupamaa | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Rupali Ganguly's most keynote role of her career, is uncontestably Anupamaa. The actress recently pegged the show as essentially a tribute to the Gujarati community the world over. She also reflected on the pride she feels on playing such a loved Gujarati character.

Rupali Ganguly calls Anupamaa a tribute to all Gujaratis


For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly's titular character in Anupamaa, is that of a Gujarati woman. The actress, as per an IANS report, recently reflected on how her portrayal of a Gujarati woman in the show, is essentially a tribute to Gujarati's the world over. Rupali further reflected on how whenever the show requires her to speak in Gujarati, she feels an immense surge of pride. The actress further went on to reflect on how well established the Gujarati community is, both is terms of their culture and what they do. 

She said, "Anupamaa's character is a Gujarati in the show, and when I speak Gujarati, I feel immensely proud of the language. I highly respect the language and the Gujaratis. Gujaratis are everywhere, and they have created their own strong base across the world...There is immense respect for them, so that respect I had to portray in my character as Anupamaa. Anupamaa is a tribute to all the Gujaratis".

What is Anupamaa about?


For the unversed, Anupamaa is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Sreemoyee. While Sreemoyee enjoyed a much celebrated two-and-a-half year run between 2019 and 2021, Anupamaa is still going significantly strong, coming up on its 4 year mark. Besides Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus at 10PM and all its episodes can be streamed digitally on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 18:35 IST

