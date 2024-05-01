Advertisement

TV actress Rupali Ganguly, who turned a year older on April 5, hosted a birthday bash in Mumbai almost a month later. The actress couldn't celebrate the day with her industry friends, so on Tuesday evening, she threw a bash. It was attended by Delnaaz Irani, Satish Shah, Sumona Chakravarti, Shaheer Sheikh and Ramesh Turani.

Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday with paparazzi

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Rupali, accompanied by husband Ashwin K Verma and son Rudransh, can be seen cutting a cake. Her husband feeds her a slice of cake. The paps were heard singing, "Baar baar din yeh gaye ... tum jeeyo hazard saal". Later, she goes up to photographers to feed them a cake.

For the bash, the Anupamaa actress wore a blue gown featuring an embellished neckline.

The actress has also shared several photos from the bash. In one of the images, she is posing with her Anupamaa team, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Vaquar Shaikh and Nishi Saxena.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

She also posed with her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah and his wife Madhu Shah.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Other than them, Arjun Bijlani, Aamir Ali, Sumbul Touqeer and Aashish Mehrotra, Aurra Bhatnagar, Amarjeet Singh, Jasweer Kaur and Rajan Shahi were also seen arriving at the bash.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Rupali Ganguly celebrated her 47th birthday in Goa

The actress jetted off to Goa to celebrate her 47th birthday with her family. She has shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse. Among all, there is a family portrait featuring Rupali with her mother Rajani Ganguli, brother Vijay, husband Ashwin and son Rudransh. "Meri Duniya. Physically we came back …. Mentally we still there …. Goa diaries. @ashwinkverma @vijayganguly @gangulirajani #rudranshverma thank u for the celebration," read the caption.

Advertisement

Rupali plays the titular character in the family TV show Anupamaa. She is also known for her work in shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, and Aapki Antara.

