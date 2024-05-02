Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly, famous for her roles in TV serials such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. After the actress joined politics, rumours about her quitting her ongoing hit show Anupamaa started surfacing online. As of now, neither Rupali nor the show’s production house have issued any confirmation about the same.

Rupali Ganguly to bid goodbye to Anupamaa?

Rajan Shahi, producer of Anupamaa, responded positively to the news of Rupali joining politics. Expressing his happiness and pride in her, the producer complimented the actress, saying that she is a determined individual who is highly committed to her work. Additionally, he stated that Rupali and those like her are needed in politics.

As for her leaving the show, a source told Filmibeat that Rupali will very much be a part of Anupamaa in future. The show is like a kid to her, the insider claimed, and she would never consider quitting the show. Rupali's involvement in the show won't end even after she entered politics. The source went on to say that she has successfully balanced her personal and professional lives, which is a cherry on top.

Rupali wants to devote herself to the 'service of the nation'

Rupali's political plunge came as a surprise to many. On Wednesday, after joining the BJP in the presence of the party's national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Rupali shared her excitement and said, “I cannot express how I am feeling sitting on this stage. I am feeling like it was destined to happen, and that's why I have taken that long journey of art and came here.”

She added, "We are fans of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am grateful that I meet a lot of new people because of my acting career. I now want to move on the path of Mr Modi, and do service of the nation."

It will be interesting to see how Rupali fares in this new phase of her professional life. More noteworthy will be what turn the show Anupamaa takes in the wake of her decision to join politics.