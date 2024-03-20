Advertisement

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Rupal Patel shot to fame when a particular dialogue from her show went viral. In 2020 social media creator Yashraj Mukhate made an edit of the actress’s dailogue from the daily soap which became an internet sensation. Years later, Rupal has now reacted to the same.

Rupal Patel on viral video

In an interview with Josh Talks, Rupal Patel shared how the video from Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral when she was shooting for another show. The actress recalled people on the set of her new show discussing the viral video featuring her. She remembered feeling shocked when she first watched the clip because she was confused as to when she gave the shot.

Talking in the video, the actress stated, “Shocked thi jab maine pehli baar dekha. Mera chehra utar gaya. Maine kaha ki yeh toh maine aise dialogue bola hi nahi hai. Matlab kya ho raha hai. Aap yakeen maaniyega ki maine kam se kam teen se chaar baar wo dekha video tab jaake mujhe samjh mein aaya (I was shocked when I watched it for the first time. I was confused. I recall that I did not say that dialogue in this way. Trust me, I watched that video at least three to four times, and then I got an understanding of it).”

Rupal Patel says Yashraj Mukhate was surprised when she called him

For the unversed, in the video, in which, Rupal, who played mother-in-law - Kokilaben to Rashi and Gopi Bahu could be heard investigating an empty pressure cooker. She then comes to the conclusion that Rashi had emptied the contents of the cooker and put it on ignition to harm the other daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu. The characters on the show were some of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry.

Rupal Patel in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya | Image: Instagram

Recalling her reaction to the video, Rupal Patel remembered calling Yashraj Mukhate and thanking him for presenting the dialogue in a new way. She added that the creator was expecting her to scold him and was surprised when she sent him wishes.