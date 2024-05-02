Advertisement

Imlie, starring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy, enthralled viewers with its captivating plot and outstanding performances. But seems like the curtains are about to close as the television show is preparing to bid goodbye in May this year. Reacting to the show going off-air, Sai said that he has accepted it as part of an actor’s journey. He also shared his thoughts on the reason behind Imlie’s dip in popularity.

Sai Ketan Rao blames himself for Imlie's failure?

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, Sai shared his reaction to Imlie going off-air. The actor said, “Imlie is my third show and by now I know that it's a part of the journey. I gave my best, people loved it, that matters to me a lot. My first reaction was, it's part of my job, part of my journey. If a journey is starting, it will end eventually.”

The actor added that he believes killing his previous character, Agastya, was not a good decision. He stated that is the reason Imlie’s TRP started dipping after Agastya died in the show. Sai said, “At first, I was Agastya. For the first 6 to 7 months, people were so connected with the character. The TRP was also pretty good at that time. Everything was going well. However, as the story progresses, things need to change so the story can move forward, so Agastya had to die after a certain time. I think the audience couldn't digest Agastya's death. They were still expecting that Agastya would come back. Then Surya came, and as Agastya didn't make a return, I feel the audience got disconnected from the show and the story.”

More about Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer portrayed the main characters in the first season of Imlie. The addition of Fahmaan Khan to the cast following Gashmeer's exit greatly increased the TRPs. Last year, the show took another generational leap and bid farewell to its star cast. It introduced new leads and a fresh storyline based on Imlie and Aryan’s daughters Imlie and Cheeni played by Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor respectively. While the new storyline initially garnered decent buzz and did well on the TRP charts, the ratings continued to decline.

Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao are the stars of the current iteration. Historically, whenever Imlie's TRPs started to drop, the show's creators decided to take a generational jump but the tactic didn’t seem to work this time and the channel decided to officially end the show.