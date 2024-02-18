English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya Breakup? Udaariyaan Actor Addresses Rumours

Samarth Jurel recently posted a cryptic message on his social media accounts, sparking rumors that he has parted ways with his girlfriend Isha Malviya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya
Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
There were many ups and downs in the relationship between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel while they were in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Initially, the Udaariyaan actress refused to acknowledge their relationship when Samarth entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and identified himself as Isha's boyfriend. Samarth became enraged and scolded Isha for lying. 

Subsequently, Isha acknowledged that she had been dating Samarth for the previous year. Although the couple had many arguments about Abhishek Kumar, they never broke up during their time on the show. In recent developments, Samarth left a mysterious message on his social media accounts, sparking rumors that he has parted ways with his girlfriend Isha. 

Samarth Jurel’s cryptic post on Valentine’s Day

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Samarth shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story which read, “Kuch log kaam mein itne busy hogae ki subse milne ka, post karne ka waqt hain but apno se nahi, anyways. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you may god bless you and your loved ones.” 

Although soon after, Samarth addressed the breakup rumors and provided clarification on social media. Commenting on a post that talked about their breakup, the actor vehemently denied the news of their separation, calling them “fake news”. The actor terminated the rumors about their relationship status with this declaration.

Later in the day, Samarth also shared a picture holding Isha’s hand. The actor dropped a red-heart emoji as he confirmed that the two are very much together. 

Samarth-Isha-Abhishek’s love triangle 

Samarth and Isha first crossed paths on the sets of Udaariyaa. Abhishek Kumar played the lead role in the show as well. Prior to that, Isha dated Abhishek. The couple disclosed that their breakup ended badly when they joined the Bigg Boss 17 house together. Later on, Samarth revealed he was Isha's current boyfriend when he appeared on Salman Khan's show as a wild card contestant.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Whatsapp logo