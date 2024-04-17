Advertisement

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya crossed paths on the set of the daily soap Udaariyaan. Soon after, the duo’s professional relationship blossomed into a romantic one, which they admitted to during their appearance on a reality show. Months after going public with their romance, they seemed to have parted ways from each other.

Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya drop hints about their breakup

Ever since Samarth and Isha exited the controversial realitry show, rumours have been circulating that they were going through a difficult time. The couple, however, has not commented on the same. Now, it seems like the two have unfollowed one another on Instagram further fuelling the speculations of a breakup. Although their followers were taken aback by this, conjecture over the cause has never been higher.

#SamarthJurel and #IshaMalviya breakup 😱 both unfollowed eachother on instagram. #AbhishekKumar ne sahi bola tha😂 pic.twitter.com/66EJH47Wws — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets)

This is not the first time the couple has come under the limelight for separation rumours. Previously, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Samarth shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle expressing frustration over people claiming to be too busy to spend time with their loved ones. While the actor didn't specifically name anyone, his message sparked rumours about his relationship with Isha. He later refuted these rumours by posting another Instagram story with a photo of himself holding Isha's hand. He included a red heart emoji in the picture to show that they are still together.

Samarth-Isha-Abhishek’s love triangle

Samarth and Isha fell in love on the sets of Udaariyaan. Abhishek Kumar played the lead role in the show as well. Before that, Isha reportedly dated Abhishek. When the twoparticipated in a relaity show together, they disclosed that their relationship ended on bad terms.

Later on, Samarth also became a part of the show as a wild card contestant and revealed he was Isha's current boyfriend resulting in several clashes between the trio during their time on the show.

