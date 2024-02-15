English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

Samarth Jurel's Cryptic Valentine's Day Post Sparks Breakup Rumours With Isha Malviya

Samarth Jurel left his fans worried on the occasion of Valentine's Day when he dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram story seemingly addressing Isha Malviya.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya
Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya featured in the daily soap Udaariyan. Soon after, the two began to date and even participated in a reality show together. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Samarth Jurel took to his social media handle to pen a cryptic post that seemingly confirmed his breakup with his fans. However, he later deleted the post from his social media handle.

Isha Malviya breaks up with Samarth Jurel?

Samarth Jurel left his fans worried on the occasion of Valentine's Day when he dropped a cryptic post on his Instagram story. In his note, he indirectly took a dig at Isha Malviya for pretending to be "busy." While Samarth did not name Isha in his stories, fans speculated that he might be talking about her. Some fans even began to wonder if he has broken up with Isha Malviya.

Samarth Jurel's deleted post | Image: Instagram

 

Samarth Jurel wrote, "Kuch log kaam mein itne busy hogae ki subse milne ka, post karne ka waqt hain but apno se nahi, anyways. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you may god bless you and your loved ones." However, he deleted the post from his Instagram stories.

Samarth Jurel shares another post with Isha Malviya

Samarth Jurel had also posted a picture with Isha Malviya on Valentine's Day. In the photo, the two can be seen sitting inside a car while holding hands. This photo dismissed all the breakup rumours surrounding Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship.

Samarth and Isha pose together on Valentine's Day | Image: Instagram

 

Meanwhile, Samarth and Isha met on the sets of Udaariyan. The show also featured Isha's ex boyfriend Abhishek as the main lead. Both Isha and Samarth, along with Abishek, featured in a reality TV show together. Samarth was a wild card contestant on the show. 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:20 IST

