Television actors Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh got married on Saturday, March 30th in Mumbai. The couple exchanged wedding vows in front of their close friends and family in a traditional ceremony. While it was common knowledge that the two would be tying the knot on this day, their first wedding video leaked on social media a few hours ago and has gone viral, with many fans congratulating them. Notably, the couple has not yet shared any wedding photos on their personal social media handles.

First video from Karan Sharma-Pooja Singh's wedding out

Karan and Pooja got married as per the Hindu rituals. In the viral video, the Sasural Simar Ka 2 star looks dashing in an off-white sherwani with a maroon shawl and turban. Pooja, on the other hand, looks stunning in a gorgeous red designer lehenga with an orange veil.

Before the jaimala ceremony, the pair exchanged rings. As Karan placed the jaimala around Pooja's neck, guests clapped for the newlyweds, who hugged and kissed each other. Their co-stars from their respective shows were also seen attending the couple’s wedding festivities.

Karan Sharma-Pooja Singh’s relationship timeline

This is Karan and Pooja’s second marriage. Previously, Karan was married to actress Tia Kar. They divorced in 2019. On the other side, Pooja was previously married to Kapil Chattani. However, they parted ways amicably a few years ago.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress said that her marriage with Karan is more of an arranged marriage as they met through a common friend. Despite having worked at the same production firm for years, they had never met or crossed paths before this meeting.

She said, “It was quite unexpected. It seems quite dreamy as we both belong to the same industry and have been working for almost a decade but have never met. We both simultaneously worked with Rashami Sharma Productions and used to shoot in the same studio, but we never met."