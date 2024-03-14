×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:07 IST

Sasural Simar Ka Actor Karan Sharma, Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Pooja Singh To Get Married

Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh have known each other briefly- for a period of three months - and are all set to tie the knot on March 29 in a private ceremony.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh
Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh | Image:Karan Sharma/Instagram and Pooja Singh/Instagram
It's wedding bells for TV actors Pooja Singh and Karan Sharma. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the celebrity couple will tie the knot on March 30. According to the website, the couple has known each other only briefly - for a period of 3 months - and have decided to take the next step in their relationship. Pooja and Karan will host a traditional, North Indian style wedding in the presence of the their close ones.

File photo of TV actress Pooja Singh | Image: Pooja Singh/Instagram 

Karan-Pooja share details of wedding ceremonies

It seems like cupid struck the couple only recently. Both Karan and Pooja have not known each other for long and their wedding news surely comes as a surprise to many. With the festivities commencing on the March 29, culminating March 30. Karan confirmed the news of his wedding to Pooja, stating, "Yes, I'm getting married by the end of this month."

Pooja confirmed that theirs will be a close-knit affair but it may expand a bit more than what they have planned. Shelling out details about their pre-wedding ceremonies, the actress said that they will host their haldi and mehendi ceremonies on March 29, followed by a private wedding function on March 30.

File photo of TV actor Karan Sharma | Image: Karan Sharma/Instagram 

An elated Pooja said, "So, it is going to happen on the 30th of March. It will be a north-Indian style wedding which will start in the evening, followed by dance, music and celebration. We will have our haldi and mehndi rituals on the 29th of March which will be a close-knit affair.

She added, "On the wedding day, there will be many friends from the industry attending the function. Initially, we planned on having an intimate wedding, but when you live in Mumbai, you can't possibly plan a small function. Our guest list is increasing day by day (chuckles)."

Pooja shares details of their relationship

Karan Sharma is known for featuring in TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Udaariyaan, Mohi, Kala Teeka, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Pavitra Rishta. Meanwhile, Pooja Singh has been daily soaps like like Banni Chow Home Delivery, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Aye Mere Humsafar and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Recounting how they met and instantly struck a chord, Pooja shared that she met Karan in December last year and they instantly connected. She also said that a few days after their meeting, Karan proposed marriage to her and they met each other's parents. The wedding plans are still being made. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

