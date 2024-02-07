English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Saumya Tandon Recalls Rejecting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain After Hearing Show’s Name

Saumya Tandon headlined the daily soap Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She played the role of Anita from 2015-2020 and recalled rejecting the show initially.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon | Image:Pinterest
Saumya Tandon headlined the popular television soap Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The actress starred in the series from 2015 to 2020. The actress used to play the role of Anita, one of the protagonists on the show. In a new interview, she recalled how she rejected the show when it was initially offered to her.

Saumya Tandon recalls rejecting Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain 

In a conversation with Digital Commentary, Saumya Tandon opened up on her show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, which gave her fame. She told the publication that she rejected the show because she did not like the title. She even recalled asking the channel if she could do a non-fiction show instead. 

Saumya Tandon in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain | Image: Instagram 

Saumya recalled telling the channel, “When I was offered this show, I didn’t even like the name. I just rejected it for the longest time.” She added, “I said I can’t do daily soaps. They said, ‘No, no you have to, we think you are perfect for it.’ I kept on saying no and they kept on saying yes.” 

Saumya Tandon says she thought Bhabhi Ji was a ‘mistake’ that would end her career

In the same conversation, the actress recalled that even after she began shooting for the film, she thought she had made a career-ending mistake. She recalled telling her then-boyfriend that she thought she would ‘die as bhabhi ji’. She recalled, “I said I have made a mistake. This is the end of my career. I will just die as Bhabi ji. I called them (makers) back and I asked them if I could come out of it. They said now we will sue you because we are going on air next week and if you say no, we will sue you now.” 

Saumya Tandon file photo | Image: Saumya Tandon/Instagram 

However, the actress admitted that working on the show was a great opportunity. She even expressed regret on quitting the show. She recalled, “My producer kept telling me, ‘Don’t go. It’s not easy to get this kind of money. Your show is very popular.’ But money was not exciting me enough and I thought this is only one life so I got to try different things.”

Published January 24th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

