Updated February 21st, 2024 at 23:23 IST
Shamita Shetty Shuts Down Troll Shaming Her For Being 'Unmarried At 50'
Shamita Shetty did not hold back when a troll commented on her single status. She said that being married in not her only purpose in life.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Shamita Shetty | Image:Shamita Shetty/Instagram
Shamita Shetty did not hold back when a troll commented on her single status. She said that being married in not her only purpose in life.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 23:23 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
French Desserts That Are A Must-TryGalleries29 minutes ago
Must-Try Dishes Integral To Goan CuisineGalleries30 minutes ago
What Is Pineapple diet? Know Its BenefitsGalleries31 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.