Advertisement

Shilpa Shinde, who rose to fame with her stint in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, went on to win Bigg Boss Season 11. The actress is now all set to join Khatron Ke Khiladi this year, adding another non-fictional show to her roster. When asked about her distance from daily soaps, Shilpa said long working hours and lesser remuneration have kept her away from doing these shows.

Shilpa Shinde on television’s work conditions

In a conversation with PTI, Shilpa said that she believes in quality work more than quantity. While she would like to do more daily soaps like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, there isn’t just enough budget for the actors in these shows. The actress said, “These days it’s difficult to do daily soaps because they (makers) don’t have budgets (referring to actor's fee), but they want artists to be available 24x7. It is not possible to work beyond 12 hours due to multiple reasons.”

"So, how can you work on that budget? They (makers) have good money to spend on creating the sets and everything else that they want to do, they just don’t have money to give to artists,” the 46-year-old actress concluded.

Shilpa Shinde's career

Shilpa Shinde has been a part of daily soaps like Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, Amrapali, Bhabhi, Sanjivani, Raat Hone Ko Hai, and Rabba Ishq Na Hove among others. Meanwhile, Shilpa appeared in one of the episodes of C.I.D. too. Her role as Veera in Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan received much love. The show also starred Ranjeev Verma, who played the role of a father with six daughters and one son.

Shilpa was then roped in for the show Solhah Singaarr. After this, she impressed the masses with her acting chops in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Waaris, Maayka, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Chidiya Ghar among others. The actress won many hearts with her role as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement