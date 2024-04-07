Advertisement

Shilpa Shinde, who is popularly known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!, has critcised CINTAA for removing the lead stars Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from pouplar television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She accused the association of never supporting artists against industry challenges.

According to reports, the lead stars of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were removed from the show for their unprofessional behaviour. The producers also introduced no affair clause for actors working on the show.

Shilpa Shinde slams CINTAA for banning actors

As the news has become talk of the televison industry, Shilpa Shinde in an interview with Bollywood Hungama talked in detail about the issue and slammed CINTAA for not supporting actors. She called the decision of removing the actors "unfair" and "nonsense."

She said, "You become a CINTAA member so that you can control others. Artists association only bans other artists. Have you ever heard of a producer getting banned?”

"In my case, I didn't do anything wrong. I had to tell my point of view to everyone when CINTAA went against me."

She added, "Maafiagiri chal rahi hain [Favouritism is happening]. Artist ke favour mein koi bhi iss industry mein nahi hai [There's no one in this industry who works in favour of the artist]."

Shilpa Shinde reacts to "no-affair" clause

Shilpa Shinde, 46, also shared her opinion on the "no-affair clause" introduced in the contracts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors.

Shilpa said, "Pehle kabhi set par actors ke affair nahi huye hai kya [Haven't actors had affairs on set before]? Uss basis pe unko nikalna unfair hai [It's unfair to remove them on that basis]"

Shilpa justified her stand by sauing that producers sometimes benefit from on-set relationships due to the increased publicity.

What's Shilpa Shinde's history with CINTAA?

After her controversial exit from comedy drama Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa Shinde accused Cine and TV Artistes Association of sabotaging her career. She stated that because of her expulsion from the association, she has failed to get good roles on TV.

