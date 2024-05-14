Advertisement

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have gained popularity since working together on Ektaa Kapoor show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Although their relationship on TV was warmly embraced, it was reported that love also blossomed off-screen. The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now and were even reported to be getting engaged soon, however, the two celebrities swiftly shut down the speculations. Interestingly, days after denying the engagement rumour, the couple was spotted vacationing in Thailand.

Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon spend quality time in Thailand

In the viral photos that surfaced online on Monday, May 13, Shivangi and Kushal were seen attending a boxing match in Thailand. While the actress was dressed up in a white t-shirt and shorts, Kushal was wearing a moss green tee with black trousers. The couple was seen cheering for Indian Boxer Ashish Raman Sethi and Kushal was also seen clicking a couple of photos with Ashish.

Kushal and Shivangi Boxing 🥊Day out was eventful #Kushiv ❤️👋 #kushaltandon #ShivangiJoshi pic.twitter.com/Jv55UohKKw — Rσɧίτ ➹ (@Nimma_Rohit)

For those who were unaware, the stars' alleged romance was first reported by a leading media portal. Working together in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, which aired from July 2023 to February 2024, is said to have strengthened their relationship. According to the source, “They both prefer to keep their relationship out of the public view because they are very private individuals. When they believe the moment is appropriate, they may declare their relationship.”

Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon deny engagement rumours

Taking to his Instagram story, Kushal shared his reaction to his engagement rumours. Sharing a picture of himself pracitising martial arts in Thailand, the actor expressed astonishment at the fake news. He wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun? (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?).”

Shivangi, on the other hand, shared a meme post which read, “I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew.”