Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Shivangi Verma, Choti Sarrdaarni Actress, Set To Make Her OTT Debut With Musical Love Story

Choti Sarrdaarni fame actress Shivangi Verma is all set to make her OTT debut with a musical love story, saying it will take the audience on an emotional ride.

Indo-Asian News Service
Shivangi Verma
Shivangi Verma | Image:Shivangi Verma/Instagram
Shivangi, who will play a prominent role in the yet-to-be-titled show, said: "There are so many goosebump moments which will take the audience on an emotional trip. I am also an emotional person and that is why I connect with the story."

The 'Bhutu' actress added: "I couldn’t be happier. I think every actor gets what they deserve in some way or other, and it’s such a great feeling. I chose this web show because of Nivedita Basu (Senior VP at Atrangii Group), as she has always been on my mind and I always wanted to work with her. And of course, I loved the musical love story."

The project revolves around couples and their love affairs and heartbreaks.

Shivangi added: "I don’t know if it’s a happy or a sad ending, but tears will definitely roll down your eyes. And there won’t be a single scene where you can blink your eyes."

The show will stream on Atrangii.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:58 IST

