Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh recently issued a statement, alleging that Krishna Mukherjee's allegations against him are "false." He also slammed Aly Goni for coming out in support of the actress. A few days ago, Krishna Mukherjee has penned a long note narrating her ordeal and accused the producer of the show of harassment. Soon after he expressed her concerns, Aly Goni shared a video message supporting her allegations.

Kundan Singh lashes out at Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee

Kundan took to his social media handle to issue a statement against Krishna Mukherjee and Aly Goni. He accussed Krishna of misleading everyone by making false allegations. He further lashed out at Aly Goni for supporting the actor. "I am writing this post to bring some important points to everyone’s notice, whoever has been following up the matter that Krishna Mukherjee spoke on Instagram about, have you all noticed how her statement has been changing every day, the first day she accused me of locking her and then the next day said that two other people locked her, the audience is being lied to every day, and I’ll give you a few examples of the lies being said as well, FIRSTLY Aly Goni in his video said that he could not help Krishna on the day she claims to be locked because the shooting happened in Madh Island, whereas in the FIR that krishna mukherjee filed on 22/10/2022, it is clearly mentioned by HER that her shooting happened in Goregaon East," Kundan Singh stated.

Kundan Singh clarifies Krishna's 'locking up in makeup room' allegations

Krishna Mukherjee had claimed that the makers of Shubh Shagun had locked her up in a makeup room despite her health conditions. Reacting to the allegations, Kundan wrote, "If ever someone contacts me saying she has been locked somewhere, I won’t tell her that she is too far away and I can’t help. Instead, I would advise her to call the police and along with that I would call the police myself as well."

Kundan Singh mocks Krishna Mukherjee

Kundan Singh also slammed Aly Goni for supporting Krishna Mukherjee. He stated, "I do not understand how Aly Goni says that he could not help her due to the location being far away, Strange isn’t it? I would like to request people to stop lying just for the limelight, whatever the case is, it will be handled legally like I said before. So stop Misleading. Whatever I have been seeing since the past few days reminds me of just one phrase, Begaani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana. Once again BEWARE OF LIES."

Krishna Mukherjee spoke out last month about her depression and blamed the makers of Shubh Shagun for her anxiety. She admitted she was going through tough times and accused the show's producer of harassment. The 31-year-old actress also claimed that the show's producers locked her in a makeup room once because she was ill and refused to shoot. She also accused them of failing to pay her dues and claimed that the production house had yet to pay her a significant amount.



