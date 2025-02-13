Sirf Samay-Ranveer Hi Kyun? Netizens Dig Out Kapil's Joke On Parents Having Sex, Ask 'How Did That Air On National TV?'

While a full-blown controversy may have followed in the wake of Ranveer Allahbadia's joke about "parents having sex" on the controversial episode of India's Got Latent, many on social media are divided over how Samay Raina is facing legal consequences of remarks that were exchanged on the parody show. In his first statement post following backlash over "vulgarity" on IGL, host and creator Samay shared that he has removed all episodes from YouTube and was ready to cooperate in the investigation.

Samay Raina took down all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube following controversy | Image: Samay Raina/Instagram

Meanwhile, netizens dug up an old video of Kapil Sharma in which he alluded to his parents having sex.

Kapil's sexual joke on his comedy show resurfaces

Amid backlash over Ranveer Allahbadia's sexual joke, Kapil Sharma's clip from his show resurfaced in which he alluded to parents having sex. Many on social media remarked how the "joke" managed to air on national TV. During the episode, Kapil joked about children who are ready to even wake up even at 4 am to watch a cricket match. “Cricket ka match shuru hona that 4 baje, aur phir yeh maa baap ki kabaddi dekh ke so jaate hai (the match is to start from 4 am, so they watch their parents’ kabaddi and sleep)," Kapil said, eliciting laughter from the audience.

While a section of social media drew parallels between Kapil's joke and what Allahbadia said on the Latent show, some said that the former did not say it explicitly or in a "vulgar" manner.

Samay says he will cooperate with authorities

Comedian Samay Raina, who is the host and creator of India's Got Latent, said he has removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel, days after the show landed in a controversy over a remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.