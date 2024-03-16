×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Smriti Irani Reveals Selling Beauty Products, Opens Up About Her First Paycheck

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Smriti Irani opened up about some unheard aspects of her life, including her first paycheck.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Smriti Irani, actress-politician
Smriti Irani | Image:Smriti Irani/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Smriti Irani, Union  Minister of Women and Child Development, started her career on a TV show before venturing into politics. However, despite having a busy schedule, she often enlightens her fans, sharing unheard incidents about her acting career. Recently, during an interaction with Curly Tales, Irani revealed the worth of her first paycheck.

Smriti Irani opens up about her first paycheck

Speaking to the portal, Irani shared that her first paycheck was of ₹200 and added that she earned it by selling beauty products on footpaths. Apart from selling beauty products, she used to work as a cleaner at McDonald’s where she was getting paid ₹1800 per month.

 

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

 

Signing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi changed Smriti Irani’s fate

Irani revealed that her entry into the world of acting was rather accidental. Recalling the incident, she said that during a visit to Ekta Kapoor's office, an astrologer named Janardhan spotted her from afar and predicted her future stardom. Initially, Irani arrived to sign a contract for a supporting role but was surprised when Ekta Kapoor intervened upon hearing the astrologer's prediction and tore up the original contract. She offered her the lead role of Tulsi Virani for ₹1800 per day.

 

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

 

"Ekta tore that contract and I was shocked, but she gave me a new contract and said she was making a show Kyunki and I will play Tulsi’s role. She asked me what my per day was, and I said ₹1200, so she wrote ₹1800 per day on that contract. It was a big deal for me because the person who made Rs 1800 a month washing utensils was getting paid that much in a day. I felt like I had won the lottery," Irani said.

Advertisement

 

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

 

For the unversed, Irani became a household name owing to her popular role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After her 2013 show Ek Thhi Naayka, she quit acting and joined politics.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

accident

Road accident

a minute ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

4 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

11 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

14 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

14 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

15 minutes ago
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

K Kavitha Sent to Custody

18 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

21 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

23 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

25 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

27 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

28 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

31 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

33 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

34 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

34 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  4. K Kavitha Arrest LIVE: BRS Calls for State Wide Protest on March 16

    India News17 hours ago

  5. PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo