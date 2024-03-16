Advertisement

Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, started her career on a TV show before venturing into politics. However, despite having a busy schedule, she often enlightens her fans, sharing unheard incidents about her acting career. Recently, during an interaction with Curly Tales, Irani revealed the worth of her first paycheck.

Smriti Irani opens up about her first paycheck

Speaking to the portal, Irani shared that her first paycheck was of ₹200 and added that she earned it by selling beauty products on footpaths. Apart from selling beauty products, she used to work as a cleaner at McDonald’s where she was getting paid ₹1800 per month.

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

Signing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi changed Smriti Irani’s fate

Irani revealed that her entry into the world of acting was rather accidental. Recalling the incident, she said that during a visit to Ekta Kapoor's office, an astrologer named Janardhan spotted her from afar and predicted her future stardom. Initially, Irani arrived to sign a contract for a supporting role but was surprised when Ekta Kapoor intervened upon hearing the astrologer's prediction and tore up the original contract. She offered her the lead role of Tulsi Virani for ₹1800 per day.

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

"Ekta tore that contract and I was shocked, but she gave me a new contract and said she was making a show Kyunki and I will play Tulsi’s role. She asked me what my per day was, and I said ₹1200, so she wrote ₹1800 per day on that contract. It was a big deal for me because the person who made Rs 1800 a month washing utensils was getting paid that much in a day. I felt like I had won the lottery," Irani said.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of Smriti Irani | Image: Instagram)

For the unversed, Irani became a household name owing to her popular role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After her 2013 show Ek Thhi Naayka, she quit acting and joined politics.