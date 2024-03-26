Advertisement

Sreejita De tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Michael Blohm Pape in a white ceremony on July 1. The couple got married at a church wedding in Germany, the homeland of Michael. Months after the wedding ceremony, the Kasautti Zindagi Kay fame actress took to her social media account to share first pictures from one of the Indian functions.

Sreejita De-Michael Blohm twin in red in new wedding photos

On March 26, days after her white wedding Sreejita De took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the wedding album. In the photos, the actress could be seen in a traditional red lehenga. She paired the look with statement gold jewellery and kept her hair tied in a bun to give her the classic Indian bride look.

On the other hand, Michael looked smart in a red shirt teamed with a black blazer and matching trousers. Sharing the photo, Sreejita wrote in the caption, “A union of hearts, a celebration of love, and a lifetime of memories in the making.” As soon as she shared the photos, fans, and followers of the actor took to the comment section to heap praises and extend their wishes to the newlyweds.

Sreejita De, Michael Blohm Pape share wedding video

On July 4, Sreejita took to her Instagram account to share her official wedding video. In the video, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape walked down the aisle together, marking the beginning of this new chapter as husband and wife. They seem elated about the rituals that followed.

The wedding offered a glimpse of the new bride holding a white bouquet. Michael shared his excitement as he was soon going to enter a new phase in his life. Their Christian wedding ceremony took place at the St Nicolai church in Brostel, Germany. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "Together is a beautiful place to be."