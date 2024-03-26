×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Sreejita De Shares First Photos From Wedding Reception With Michael Blohm Pape

Sreejita De, most popularly known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Michael Blohm on July 1 in Germany.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sreejita De
Sreejita De | Image:Sreejita De/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sreejita De tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Michael Blohm Pape in a white ceremony on July 1. The couple got married at a church wedding in Germany, the homeland of Michael. Months after the wedding ceremony, the Kasautti Zindagi Kay fame actress took to her social media account to share first pictures from one of the Indian functions.

Sreejita De-Michael Blohm twin in red in new wedding photos

On March 26, days after her white wedding Sreejita De took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the wedding album. In the photos, the actress could be seen in a traditional red lehenga. She paired the look with statement gold jewellery and kept her hair tied in a bun to give her the classic Indian bride look. 

 

 

On the other hand, Michael looked smart in a red shirt teamed with a black blazer and matching trousers. Sharing the photo, Sreejita wrote in the caption, “A union of hearts, a celebration of love, and a lifetime of memories in the making.” As soon as she shared the photos, fans, and followers of the actor took to the comment section to heap praises and extend their wishes to the newlyweds. 

Sreejita De, Michael Blohm Pape share wedding video

On July 4, Sreejita took to her Instagram account to share her official wedding video. In the video, Sreejita De and Michael Blohm Pape walked down the aisle together, marking the beginning of this new chapter as husband and wife. They seem elated about the rituals that followed. 

 

 

The wedding offered a glimpse of the new bride holding a white bouquet. Michael shared his excitement as he was soon going to enter a new phase in his life. Their Christian wedding ceremony took place at the St Nicolai church in Brostel, Germany. Captioning the video, the actress wrote, "Together is a beautiful place to be."

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

3 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

5 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

6 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

8 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

9 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

9 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

11 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

12 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

14 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

14 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

15 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

15 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

17 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

19 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

19 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

21 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

22 minutes ago
Denim

Denim Alternatives

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo