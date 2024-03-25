×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Srimad Ramayan Actor Nikitin Dheer Shares BTS Video As He Transforms From Raavan To Sadhu: Watch

Nikitin Dheer shared a clip as he transformed into a Sadhu for a pivotal scene in Srimad Ramayan. The actor essays the role of Raavan in the show.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nikitin Dheer as Raavan
Nikitin Dheer as Raavan | Image:Nikitin Dheer/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sony TV's Srimad Ramayan has become a favourite of television watchers ever since it has premiered in January. The show based on the mythological epic Ramayana stars Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Goddess Sita and Basant Bhatt as Laxman. While the lead stars ared earning praise for their portrayal of the Hindu gods, Nikitin Dheer has also caught the attention of the audience for his role as demon king Raavan.

Nikitin shared a transformation video from his make up room as he became Raavan, which has elicited a lot of love from the viewers of the show. Some even called him the "best Raavan".

Advertisement
Nikitin as Raavan in Srimad Ramayan | Image: Nikitin Dheer/Instagram

Nikitin Dheer transforms into Raavan

Nikitin shared a clip as he transformed into a Sadhu for a pivotal scene in the Ramayan chapter. In the particular sequence, Goddess Sita is abducted by Raavan, who then  brings him to Lanka. For this, Nikitin had to get into the skin of a sage and he did a decent job of it.

Advertisement

In the BTS clip shared by the Ready actor, he was seen getting transformed for the scene. The video was posted after the scene aired on TV and Nikitin wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the abundant love and blessings for Raavan.. Sharing a small bts of the sadhu avatar (sic)."

Advertisement

Nikitin Dheer's acting journey from films to TV

Nikitin Dheer started his acting career in 2008 with a role in Jodhaa Akbar, where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also appeared in Mission Istaanbul the same year.  

Advertisement

In 2011, he appeared in Ready, followed by a small roles in Dabangg 2 and Chennai Express. All these movies earned him praise and put the spotlight on him as a quintessential villain.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit reacts to chants

6 minutes ago
Benefits Of Consuming Mango Moong Salad In Summer

Mango Salad Benefits

6 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Nikitin Dheer as Raavan

Nikitin's Transformation

10 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Amlo Labs

11 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

BJP Moves to EC

16 minutes ago
'No Gifts, Only Vote For PM Modi': Telangana Man Requests Guests On Son's Wedding Day

Vote For PM Modi

17 minutes ago
Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi SU7 price target

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya, Shubman GIll

Did Gill ABUSE Pandya?

19 minutes ago
Tapsee and Mathias

Taapsee-Mathias Married

23 minutes ago
Nutritional Benefits Of Kidney Beans

Kidney Beans Benefits

26 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal Temple

an hour ago
Coal mining

Glencore can leave Aussie

an hour ago
Viral: 5-Ft Alligator Found Inside Python's Stomach

Python Eats Alligator

an hour ago
Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya

Hardik reception stuns KP

an hour ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

Gaza Cease-Fire

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

an hour ago
Playful Zodiac signs

Carefree Zodiac Signs

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo