Advertisement

Sony TV's Srimad Ramayan has become a favourite of television watchers ever since it has premiered in January. The show based on the mythological epic Ramayana stars Sujay Reu as Lord Ram, Prachi Bansal as Goddess Sita and Basant Bhatt as Laxman. While the lead stars ared earning praise for their portrayal of the Hindu gods, Nikitin Dheer has also caught the attention of the audience for his role as demon king Raavan.

Nikitin shared a transformation video from his make up room as he became Raavan, which has elicited a lot of love from the viewers of the show. Some even called him the "best Raavan".

Advertisement

Nikitin as Raavan in Srimad Ramayan | Image: Nikitin Dheer/Instagram

Nikitin Dheer transforms into Raavan

Nikitin shared a clip as he transformed into a Sadhu for a pivotal scene in the Ramayan chapter. In the particular sequence, Goddess Sita is abducted by Raavan, who then brings him to Lanka. For this, Nikitin had to get into the skin of a sage and he did a decent job of it.

Advertisement

In the BTS clip shared by the Ready actor, he was seen getting transformed for the scene. The video was posted after the scene aired on TV and Nikitin wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the abundant love and blessings for Raavan.. Sharing a small bts of the sadhu avatar (sic)."

Advertisement

Nikitin Dheer's acting journey from films to TV

Nikitin Dheer started his acting career in 2008 with a role in Jodhaa Akbar, where he starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also appeared in Mission Istaanbul the same year.

Advertisement

In 2011, he appeared in Ready, followed by a small roles in Dabangg 2 and Chennai Express. All these movies earned him praise and put the spotlight on him as a quintessential villain.