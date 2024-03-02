Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Srimad Ramayan Actor Shilpa Agnihotri On Her Acting Comeback Post Pregnancy: Cried In My Vanity Van

Shilpa and Apurva Agnihotri tied the knot in June of 2004. The actor couple welcomed their daughter Ishaani Kanu, after an eighteen-year long wait.

Shilpa Agnihotri with daughter
Shilpa Agnihotri with daughter | Image:theshilpaagnihotri/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shilpa Agnihotri has marked her acting comeback with the mythological series Srimad Ramayan. Shilpa however, had to be convinced over a period of four months by her friend Siddharth Kumar Teewary, to even give the go-ahead for a narration. The pressing concern in this regard was the actress wanting to be a hands-on mother to her daughter Ishaani Kanu.

 

Shilpa Agnihotri was hesitant about returning to work

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Agnihotri revealed how incredibly difficult she found it, to go back to work, with a toddler at home. The first few days on set for the actress were particularly trying also seeing her break down in her vanity van, as she missed Ishaani. 

 


She said, "Well it is definitely not easy. It is now that I have come to know what a working mother’s guilt feels like. The first few days were extremely difficult for me because I used to sit in my vanity van and cry, missing my daughter. It is never easy for anybody.” Speaking about the family's recent relocation to Umbergaon, Shilpa added, “If and when need be, it takes only a few minutes for me to go meet her or call her on the sets. This has really worked in my favour."

Advertisement

Shilpa Agnihotri reflects on mother's guilt


As a working mother, Shilpa Agnihotri has still not been able to side-step the guilt that comes with it. The actress however, gives full credit to her husband Apurva, for seamlessly handing things on his end, enabling a smoother transition for her. 

Advertisement


She said, "I am managing my guilt part. The actual management is done by her super father and a super help. So these two are the ones who are managing everything very beautifully for me. I think without them, this was not even possible for a day. I do my part by making sure that I cook before I leave in the morning. I make sure that my daughter eats the food made by me. I lessen my guilt by doing so. It has been three months now and collectively, we’ve managed well, I suppose. Fingers crossed, hopefully, it remains this way."

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

40 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

41 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

43 minutes ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

an hour ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

an hour ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Court Confirms Interim Bail of Ex-PM Imran Khan in 4 Cases

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Viral Dance: DJ Floor Turns Into Wrestling Ring, Netizens Taking Jibe

    India News22 minutes ago

  3. Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands With The Boys Star Karl Urban For The Bluff

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. All About Phygital Invites, The New Trend Revolutionising Wedding Market

    Lifestyle24 minutes ago

  5. Operation Valentine Review: Varun Tej Lacks Gravitas Of An IAF Officer

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo