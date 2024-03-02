Advertisement

Shilpa Agnihotri has marked her acting comeback with the mythological series Srimad Ramayan. Shilpa however, had to be convinced over a period of four months by her friend Siddharth Kumar Teewary, to even give the go-ahead for a narration. The pressing concern in this regard was the actress wanting to be a hands-on mother to her daughter Ishaani Kanu.

Shilpa Agnihotri was hesitant about returning to work

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Agnihotri revealed how incredibly difficult she found it, to go back to work, with a toddler at home. The first few days on set for the actress were particularly trying also seeing her break down in her vanity van, as she missed Ishaani.



She said, "Well it is definitely not easy. It is now that I have come to know what a working mother’s guilt feels like. The first few days were extremely difficult for me because I used to sit in my vanity van and cry, missing my daughter. It is never easy for anybody.” Speaking about the family's recent relocation to Umbergaon, Shilpa added, “If and when need be, it takes only a few minutes for me to go meet her or call her on the sets. This has really worked in my favour."

Advertisement

Shilpa Agnihotri reflects on mother's guilt



As a working mother, Shilpa Agnihotri has still not been able to side-step the guilt that comes with it. The actress however, gives full credit to her husband Apurva, for seamlessly handing things on his end, enabling a smoother transition for her.

Advertisement



She said, "I am managing my guilt part. The actual management is done by her super father and a super help. So these two are the ones who are managing everything very beautifully for me. I think without them, this was not even possible for a day. I do my part by making sure that I cook before I leave in the morning. I make sure that my daughter eats the food made by me. I lessen my guilt by doing so. It has been three months now and collectively, we’ve managed well, I suppose. Fingers crossed, hopefully, it remains this way."