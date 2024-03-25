×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Sriti Jha Reveals Being 'Scared' Of Holi, Shares Her Version Of Celebrating The Festival Of Colours

Sriti Jha currently headlines television serial Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye in the role of Amruta. The actress recently got candid about her take on Holi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha | Image:sritijha/Instagram
Sriti Jha has been rather busy since the start of 2024. The actress has been filming for her on-air television serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Jha recently opened up about her plans for Holi - a festival she articulates, she has always been "scared" of.

Sriti Jha is not a fan of Holi


In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sriti Jha opened up about Holi simply not being her festival. This year in particular, the actress will be working through the day, also abstaining from celebrating the festival in lieu of certain skin complications. 

She said, "I won't be celebrating Holi this year because I'm working. Although I am not working today on Holi, I am not quite celebrating it because of my skin problems. Lately, my skin has become quite sensitive and thus I'm taking care of the same this year".

What would make an ideal Holi celebration for Sriti Jha?


The chat also saw Sriti unabashedly articulate what an ideal Holi would be for her, considering she does not like playing with colours. She said, "The ideal Holi celebration for me would be at my house, with my family. Wherein, nobody makes me run around for no reason to put colors."

Revisiting her childhood memories surrounding the festival of colours, the actress shared how she had never, even as a child, taken to the idea of Holi. As a result, her parents had to significantly pamper her in order to partake in the day's celebrations. She said, "Well, I have never been a big fan of Holi. I used to get a fever and get scared of Holi, I don't have a good reason behind the same, but I didn't enjoy the festival much and thus my parents had to pamper me during the Holi festival because I was always scared." 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

