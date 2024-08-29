sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 22:51 IST, August 29th 2024

Sudhanshu Pandey Ousted From Anupamaa? Actor Unfollows Rupali Ganguly, Producer Rajan Shahi

Sudhanshu Pandey Quits Anupamaa: While the actor confirmed his departure from the show, reports are claiming that he was ousted for unprofessional behaviour.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey was ousted from the show | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:51 IST, August 29th 2024