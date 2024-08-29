Published 22:51 IST, August 29th 2024
Sudhanshu Pandey Ousted From Anupamaa? Actor Unfollows Rupali Ganguly, Producer Rajan Shahi
Sudhanshu Pandey Quits Anupamaa: While the actor confirmed his departure from the show, reports are claiming that he was ousted for unprofessional behaviour.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sudhanshu Pandey was ousted from the show | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
22:51 IST, August 29th 2024