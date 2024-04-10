Advertisement

Social media is an excellent medium for connecting with others and sharing ideas and opinions, yet, there are occasions when netizens cross the line with celebrities. Something similar occurred when a subset of X (formerly known as Twitter) users posted disparaging tweets about Sumbul Touqeer's father, Touqeer Hassan Khan, who voiced his disappointment with the claims.

Sumbul Touqeer’s father goes against the trolls

Touqeer Khan took to social media to announce that he has filed legal action against the trolls who posted defamatory comments about him and his family. In the tweet, he also included photocopies of the case. His post read, “Any/ all the defamatory posts published or circulated against myself and our family will be dealt with strictly and in accordance with the law. Cases are registered, and notice is on its way. Truth always prevails with patience & belief.”

Any/ all the defamatory posts published or circulated against myself and our family will be dealt with strictly and in accordance with the law. Cases are registered, and notice is on its way. Truth always prevails with patience & belief. 🙏 https://t.co/A49ZEizVVe — touqeer (@papatouqeer) April 9, 2024

In his complaint to the home minister, the commissioner of police, the deputy commissioner of police, and the senior inspector, Touqeer emphasized his honorable standing in society as a well-known choreographer in Indian cinema and television, as well as the father of Sumbul Touqeer. He highlighted his family's vulnerability to malicious attacks as a result of their public prominence. Furthermore, he recounted a previous event in 2019 in which he was unjustly charged in a POCSO rape case, which was later found false in 2022 after a long legal battle.

Why was Sumbul Touqeer’s father getting trolled?

Sumbul's father garnered attention after appearing in a few episodes of a reality show, his daughter was a part of. He was heavily criticised for making disparaging statements about Tina Dutta. In fact, in one of his previous interviews, while discussing what went wrong with Sumbul, Fahmaan Khan made a subtle jab at Sumbul's father for intruding too much in her daughter's life.

Following Fahmaan's interview, fans made negative comments against the actress' father. To calm the scene, Fahmaan had tweeted, “Please, guys, no hate to anyone. The only reason I did that interview is to tell you guys that nobody was at fault. The situation was wrong, and worse were the interpretations. Please stop writing things that can hurt someone's sentiments. And watch the IV to be at peace.”

